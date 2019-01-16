Danone Cup promises to be spectacular

The under-12 Danone Nations Cup soccer season promises to be a spectacular one this year.

The call is out for primary schools around SA to register and enter their teams.

This year marks two major milestones in the history sponsors' Danone, namely the company turns 100 and it is 20th edition of the tournament.

"It's a privilege for Danone to be involved in this prestigious tournament," said Chantel Ehlers, Internal Communications manager, Danone Southern Africa.

"Over the past 20 years, the tournament has inspired millions of youngsters around the world to believe in their dreams and develop healthy eating habits that will benefit them throughout their lives. As 2019 coincides with our centenary year, we have decided to host a spectacular double final in the place where it all began - Barcelona."