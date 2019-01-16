Danone Cup promises to be spectacular
The under-12 Danone Nations Cup soccer season promises to be a spectacular one this year.
The call is out for primary schools around SA to register and enter their teams.
This year marks two major milestones in the history sponsors' Danone, namely the company turns 100 and it is 20th edition of the tournament.
"It's a privilege for Danone to be involved in this prestigious tournament," said Chantel Ehlers, Internal Communications manager, Danone Southern Africa.
"Over the past 20 years, the tournament has inspired millions of youngsters around the world to believe in their dreams and develop healthy eating habits that will benefit them throughout their lives. As 2019 coincides with our centenary year, we have decided to host a spectacular double final in the place where it all began - Barcelona."
Nomlinganiselo primary school from the Western Cape won the 2018 SA Danone Nations Cup and will compete against 18 other nations for the world title. The tournament is run under the auspices of the South African Schools Football Association (Sasfa).
Games will kick off at cluster level in March, with the national final in June or July. The world finals are in early October.
Schools can register by contacting Sasfa's Themba Tshabalala @ thembatshabalala@saschoolsfa.co.za or on (011)403 2844, 084 290 0602 or 072 588 4957.