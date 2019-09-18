'Safa wants schools money' - Mandla 'Shoes' Mazibuko
South African Schools Football Association (Sasfa) president Mandla "Shoes" Mazibuko has cited Safa's financial woes as the main reason behind the protracted wrangle between the two bodies.
Sasfa and Safa have been at loggerheads over the running of schools football for at least six years now. In March, an arbitration ruled in favour of Safa, but Sasfa took the matter to a judicial review, pending an outcome that would surely put the matter to bed.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Copa Coca-Cola Under-15 national finals at Greyville Indoor Sports Zone in Durban yesterday, Mazibuko suggested that Safa wants to take ownership of schools football because they want to boost their finances.
"We know that Safa wanted money from Sasfa. It's not a secret that the association [Safa] doesn't have enough money and sponsors. Sponsors are pulling out because of the way they run football," said Mazibuko.
"This has also come to the fore with their dispute with PSL over the OUTsurance sponsorship."
Nevertheless, Mazibuko said they'd be open to work hand-in-hand with Safa should the consensus be reached. He said they will also welcome intervention from sports ministry.
"It's not everyone who can run schools football. Maybe it's just pride that we must put aside and work together.
"Iyacika iyacasula futhi inesdina indaba yalombango [the matter of this dispute is irritating and tiring]. It holds us back," said Mazibuko.
"If it was up to us, we would have long asked the office of sports minister Nathi Mthethwa to intervene."
Meanwhile, the Copa Coca-Cola tournament kicks off tomorrow until Saturday at Umlazi's King Zwelithini Stadium.
