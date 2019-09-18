'Safa wants schools money' - Mandla 'Shoes' Mazibuko

South African Schools Football Association (Sasfa) president Mandla "Shoes" Mazibuko has cited Safa's financial woes as the main reason behind the protracted wrangle between the two bodies.

Sasfa and Safa have been at loggerheads over the running of schools football for at least six years now. In March, an arbitration ruled in favour of Safa, but Sasfa took the matter to a judicial review, pending an outcome that would surely put the matter to bed.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Copa Coca-Cola Under-15 national finals at Greyville Indoor Sports Zone in Durban yesterday, Mazibuko suggested that Safa wants to take ownership of schools football because they want to boost their finances.

"We know that Safa wanted money from Sasfa. It's not a secret that the association [Safa] doesn't have enough money and sponsors. Sponsors are pulling out because of the way they run football," said Mazibuko.