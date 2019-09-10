Government must set an example of better life for all

For years employees under the umbrella of Cosatu, allied to the governing party, lamented outsourcing of state work to no avail.

The City of Joburg had been controlled by the ANC from the start of constitutional democracy. Barely two years into power, the city's coalition government insourced 4,639 security officers now earning a salary of about R6,000.

This month cleaners will earn over R4,000 per month plus benefits. Prior to this, the metro paid about R6,500 per employee to outsourced private businesses that in turn paid its workers a paltry R3,000 per month - R3,500 money for jam to contractors. Is this how we want to be governed? The government for the people by the people should set a good example for private businesses to follow - a better life for all!

Thami Zwane , Edenvale