Let's see fighting spirit in Pirates

Why can't Bucs players use the will to win against other clubs like they do against Chiefs and Sundowns? They should show hunger and team work. Losing is part of the game but let there be a fighting spirit in it. - Sputla

Meaning of Women's Month

This is Women's Month not women against men as some perceive. Some women snatch wanted babies, some dump unwanted babies while others dance semi-naked allowing men to fondle and grope them. - OJ Mangwana

Plot to topple their own leader

How can normal people send members of their party to parliament with the intention of frustrating or even toppling their leader from his mission to develop their own country? - Anonymous

Nigeria must take responsibility

Nigeria must not dump its responsibility for its nationals on SA by hiding behind false claims of xenophobia. This is the second time it shields its citizens by blackmail against South Africa. - Leset

Why municipalities fail

I was a fool to believe that in democracy the ruling party would recruit students doing public administration to work in municipalities. That never happened. Now all municipalities have failed. - Anonymous