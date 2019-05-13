South Africa

How a random note in a car park turned Dale Steyn into a chauffeur

By Dan Meyer - 13 May 2019 - 13:32
Zayan Abrahams and her partner Cody Waldegrave with Proteas bowler Dale Steyn's G-Class Mercedes-Benz. The cricketer gave the couple a lift to their matric dance.
Zayan Abrahams and her partner Cody Waldegrave with Proteas bowler Dale Steyn's G-Class Mercedes-Benz. The cricketer gave the couple a lift to their matric dance.
Image: Supplied

Fortune tends to favour the brave, and this was certainly the case for one Bergvliet High School student, whose random request to a stranger was rewarded beyond her expectations.

Zayan Abrahams, 17, saw no harm in leaving a note on the windscreen of a G-class Mercedes she saw in Claremont, Cape Town, asking if she could use the car to go to her  matric dance last month.

Little did she know that the car had a gracious - and famous - owner: Proteas star Dale Steyn.

"I just tore a piece of paper out of my book and stuck it on the windscreen. I had no idea that it was his car," she said.

Abrahams was blown away by the kind gesture - but was more shocked to find out that the bowler would not just let her use the car, but would also chauffeur her to the dance.

"He actually drove us in, it was amazing!" she said.

"He was a very nice guy, really down to earth. He spoke with us and was very sweet.” 

The matric student admitted that she isn't a big cricket fan, so most of the conversation on the short car ride was between Steyn and her partner, Cody Waldegrave.

"My partner mostly spoke to him," she said. "We spoke about his car, how he started his career and about his girlfriend as well."

Steyn recorded the events in an Instagram video and wished the couple well on their big night.

Rapport said at the weekend that Steyn, speaking Afrikaans, asked his followers to cross their fingers for him as he took on the "responsibility" of being a chauffeur.

Abrahams is currently writing exams and hopes that Steyn's generosity will be a sign of more good luck to come.

Mid-year exams pass test

First week of writing goes well for matriculants
News
3 days ago

Project to kickstart careers of unemployed NSFAS graduates

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme has launched a training programme that will benefit unemployed graduates.
News
4 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Xsê, #Elections2019 results declared
Watch the moment the DA wins the Western Cape 2019 elections
X