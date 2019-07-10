The DA is a far much better devil than the EFF

I wish to support wholeheartedly the decision by Tshwane regional chair of the ANC, Dr Kgosi Maepa, not to support the EFF on its ambition to lead the City of Tshwane. The EFF can't be trusted where there are floodgates of tenders. Limpopo is one such example.

The EFF likes to run with the sheep while it hunts with the wolves.

VBS is just the tip of an iceberg, and the party's leaders are unashamedly proud of bringing down that bank. Julius Malema even boasted after the election that in spite of the VBS saga, they gained more votes. What a shame!

Please ANC, where it matters don't be ashamed to pull together with DA.

Raletsatsi Lawrence Makgato, Tzaneen