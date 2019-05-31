DA has no leg to stand on in criticising size of cabinet

Sometimes, in sittings during the fourth or fifth administrations, the DA expressed its preference, should it ever be elected to govern, advocating for a leaner cabinet.

A governance system housed in liberalism and advocated for more vigorously by conservatives across the international political economy.

When Mmusi Maimane stated over and over during the past two administrations that the cabinet was bloated, he was articulating an ideological view his party holds.

As President Cyril Ramaphosa came into power as president, following his narrow victory at the 2017 ANC elective conference at Nasrec, and the recalling of former president Jacob Zuma, the idea of a small cabinet manifested in news media about the new dawn. It gained traction.

By May 8 general elections, this ideological concept was ubiquitous.