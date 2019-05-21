Honour the real Pan-Africanists

On May 18 2019, SAFM's 7am news bulletin reported that Unisa has honoured former president Thabo Mbeki as an Africanist and Pan-Africanist.

Apparently his works are displayed at Unisa.

During a meeting with Broederbonders and captains of industry in 1987 in Dakar, Senegal, Mbeki said: "You can call me a Thatcherite if you like." How does Unisa reconcile these two irreconcilable positions?

When is Unisa going to honour Zeph Mothopeng, a real Pan-Africanist and educationist who received his BA at Unisa in 1946?

Mothopeng was also in the forefront of the fight against the Bantu education system in the early 1950s and was expelled from teaching.