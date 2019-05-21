Letters

Honour the real Pan-Africanists

By Readers Letter - 21 May 2019 - 08:41
The reader wonders when Unisa will honor deserving Pan Africanists like Anton Lembede and Robert Sobukwe.
On May 18 2019, SAFM's 7am news bulletin reported that Unisa has honoured former president Thabo Mbeki as an Africanist and Pan-Africanist.

Apparently his works are displayed at Unisa.

During a meeting with Broederbonders and captains of industry in 1987 in Dakar, Senegal, Mbeki said: "You can call me a Thatcherite if you like." How does Unisa reconcile these two irreconcilable positions?

When is Unisa going to honour Zeph Mothopeng, a real Pan-Africanist and educationist who received his BA at Unisa in 1946?

Mothopeng was also in the forefront of the fight against the Bantu education system in the early 1950s and was expelled from teaching.

He was incarcerated in SA prisons and on Robben Island about three times. The last time he was jailed on Robben Island was when he was accused by the apartheid government of having predicted and led the 1976 student uprisings.

When is Unisa going to honour Anton Lembede and Robert Sobukwe?

When Mbeki spoke about African renaissance, the media and universities attributed that concept to him when intellectuals like Sobukwe, Cheikh Anta Diop and many others had been speaking about Africa's rebirth as far back as the 1940s.

Sam Ditshego, Kagiso

