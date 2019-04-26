Wake up all you SA voters and defend your democracy

A lot needs to be done to enrich the electorate with the intellectual tools to fully exploit democracy.

This year sees us going to the polls to once again hand out a five-year government mandate to one of the 48 political parties that will be contesting the May 8 general elections.

Arguably, no time since we ushered in democracy has there been such a fierce battle to capture that valuable voters' X by the poll contesters.

Also, because the state of South African politics has proven to be progressively less electorate centric, but more about puerile showmanship and the capturing of political office incumbency with its attached benefits, this time also sees more of a need for an electorate to have its eyes opened to the extent of its powers in as far as the collective prize for which many sacrificed - democracy itself and all totalities that constitute liberation.

It is a grim reality that the decisions that some of us have made at the voting booth since democracy have, on the majority, more been as a result of a combination of emotional attributes rather than being informed mainly by facts.