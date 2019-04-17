Only fools will be misled by Cyril blaming Alex rats on the municipality

The rats in Alexandra have been there for more than 10 years. Now President Cyril Ramaphosa blames the municipality for doing nothing to flush them out of the area.

What a shocking and unreasonable statement from the president. Only fools will be fooled by his foolish words.

Ramaphosa is just looking for votes before he disappears into his comfort after the elections. To be honest, when the coalition government took over the municipality there were already plenty of rats in Alexandra.

The ANC should be held responsible for the current crisis in the area.

At the moment, politicians are just looking for our votes, and we must vote with care for the right political party of our choice.

Don't vote for a politician who will fail in his/her mandate to bring change to people's lives.

Miyelani Hlungwani, Mukhomi, Limpopo