Ramaphosa trips up in silly season

We are well and truly down the path of this silly season, judging by the increasingly absurd statements and actions of politicians - all in the name of scoring votes for their parties.

Some have scored the proverbial own goal that would, in a normal, functioning democracy, cost them dearly at the polls.

But we're a nation still in the process of establishing the rules, written or otherwise, of a democratic order. Such foibles go largely unpunished.

That is why politicians make statements or act in ways that hardly enrich the political discourse.

Rather disappointingly, President Cyril Ramaphosa couldn't resist the temptation to be caught in the silliness of the moment.

Alexandra, the famed township in northern Johannesburg, has been on the boil for days on end, with residents protesting against what they have termed lack of service delivery and illegal settlements - demanding that Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba come and address their concerns.