Magashule will cost ANC dearly

If our ANC is not careful, if they don't wake up and smell the coffee, trouble is coming on May 8.

Please stop protecting Ace Magashule, that man is going to cost us heavily. Ace thinks he is Superman. Not long ago he was said to have fiddled with the ANC list, which he denied.

Now, here is a book and again, Magashule is in denial.

When is he going to stand like a man and accept his faults and failures? It doesn't make you half man or half human to say "I did it, and I am sorry".

The person who wrote the book is not a psychopath, I believe. He knows the serious legal implications of dragging someone's name through the mud.

Magashule must answer for himself, the ANC is not his mouthpiece.

The more the ANC tries to defend him, the more it gives the opposition ammunition to attack.

Magashule has been threatening to take the legal route since the book surfaced but, up to now, he has done nothing.

Remember bra Ace, a journey of a thousand miles starts with one step, and you are still standing, making legal threats. You had better start now, but in the meantime, step aside, and concentrate on taking the author of the book to court, and, are you going to win? I doubt it.

Zizi Kodwa and others, when there were rape allegations against them, they came forward and asked to step aside until the matters are resolved.

Did this mean they are cowards? These are men. So, do the same, Magashule.

Kganyago M.D.Ga -Mothapo