Innocent until proven guilty now a tired excuse for the corrupt

The national executive committee of the ANC will submit the party's candidate list to its integrity commission.

The integrity commission is tasked with investigating members who bring the organisation into disrepute on account of unethical conduct and corruption.

Submission of the lists for scrutiny is a tacit admission that there is something to the widespread criticism that the lists contain individuals who compromise the ANC's image as a party undergoing reform.

It is of interest that the NEC chose not to single out those particular candidates who have been named at the state capture commission, including ministers Nomvula Mokonyane and Gwede Mantashe.

Even names like those of former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba and minister of women Bathabile Dlamini, who have come under fire for court findings against them owing to their conduct, also escaped specific mention.

This decision, therefore, serves several purposes in the ANC's bid to save face amid the deluge of reputational damage it is facing so close to the elections.

Given the ongoing divisions in the party, the current efforts at cleaning up the state have been characterised as an attempt to purge the party of those who lined up behind former president Jacob Zuma.

Generalising the investigation of candidates to the list in its entirety allows the party to avoid fanning the flames of factional battles, which could detract from its electioneering.

The party also needs to show itself to be balanced in the way it addresses allegations that secretary-general (SG) Ace Magashule may have tampered with the lists.

Magashule has been at pains to defend the party's list process, arguing that even those candidates who are facing allegations of corruption are fit to be on the list given that they have not been prosecuted.