Thando Thabethe reaps the fruits of hard work

Thando Thabethe describes herself as fierce, fearless and independent. This year the actress, who is also a DJ and MC, has achieved the remarkable.

She landed two new acting roles, one on new Mzansi Magic drama, Housekeepers and a feature film called Love Lives Here which is due for release in March next year.

Thabethe is the November cover girl for glossy magazine, Cosmopolitan and her sultry lingerie range, Thabooty's has reached a one-year milestone.

The 28-year-old from Soweto says these achievements didn't come without a struggle.

"I've achieved a lot of the goals that I had set out for myself growing up. I want to just keep working harder and sharpening my craft. I want to see my business grow, and become JSE-listed. I also want to make my mark on an international scale," says the go-getter.

About her domestic role on Housekeepers she says it took more than her pretty face and popularity to bag it.

"I auditioned for the role, a few times actually, and it was quite a gruelling process, but in the end the production team was convinced that I was the perfect fit for this role.

"Also, working with the legendary Connie Chiume inspires me to avoid putting myself in a box. She is a legend in this business and an inspiring woman. I've seen her play many different kinds of roles which inspires me as a performer," says the former Generations: The Legacy star.

To properly get into character who she describes as "fighting for justice" she says she spent quite a bit of time alone - understanding how she walks, talks and what inspires her.

"Amanda Lane [director] and Portia Gumede [show runner - someone with overall creative authority] really also helped me get into the heart and soul of this character."