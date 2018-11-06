Thando Thabethe reaps the fruits of hard work
Thando Thabethe describes herself as fierce, fearless and independent. This year the actress, who is also a DJ and MC, has achieved the remarkable.
She landed two new acting roles, one on new Mzansi Magic drama, Housekeepers and a feature film called Love Lives Here which is due for release in March next year.
Thabethe is the November cover girl for glossy magazine, Cosmopolitan and her sultry lingerie range, Thabooty's has reached a one-year milestone.
The 28-year-old from Soweto says these achievements didn't come without a struggle.
"I've achieved a lot of the goals that I had set out for myself growing up. I want to just keep working harder and sharpening my craft. I want to see my business grow, and become JSE-listed. I also want to make my mark on an international scale," says the go-getter.
About her domestic role on Housekeepers she says it took more than her pretty face and popularity to bag it.
"I auditioned for the role, a few times actually, and it was quite a gruelling process, but in the end the production team was convinced that I was the perfect fit for this role.
"Also, working with the legendary Connie Chiume inspires me to avoid putting myself in a box. She is a legend in this business and an inspiring woman. I've seen her play many different kinds of roles which inspires me as a performer," says the former Generations: The Legacy star.
To properly get into character who she describes as "fighting for justice" she says she spent quite a bit of time alone - understanding how she walks, talks and what inspires her.
"Amanda Lane [director] and Portia Gumede [show runner - someone with overall creative authority] really also helped me get into the heart and soul of this character."
The BCom accounting graduate who first cut her teeth as a news anchor at University of Johannesburg radio station, says acting has always been her first love.
But she is quite the entrepreneur too with her hot lingerie pieces selling like hot cakes online. She explains the inspiration behind Thabooty's was about creating underwear and shapewear that women could be comfortable in, while looking sexy.
"My lingerie range, Thabooty's, has just turned one, and I have a special surprise coming to celebrate that, at the end of November. We're always working hard to include more and more sizes. I want all women of all shapes to be in comfortable underwear that makes them beautiful, sexy and strong."
The name for the brand was inspired by her sexy curves and she proudly shows them off as the official face of the brand. She says to do this it's imperative to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
"I try to meet with my personal trainer as much as I possibly can, I really enjoy exercise. A healthy balanced diet is also key to me being fit and healthy."
About being the November Cosmo girl: "Making the cover of Cosmo is an achievement, it says that I've done great in my work and someone recognises that. It's not my first cover, I've done several before this and it's always [great] to receive this kind of recognition."
But it's not always been roses for Thabethe.
She was only 13 when she lost her dad to depression; he committed suicide. And years later, her brother was killed during a robbery.
"It's something you learn to live with everyday for the rest of your life. It's understanding that you can remember a loved one and cherish, however, life continues, and you're still alive and you need to live that life to its fullest.
"Depression is something we all need to take more seriously. We need to learn to speak out and to be good listeners and to know that our mental health is very important."
Fear is not part of her vocabulary either.