We know who the culprits of the burnt Joburg building are

The labour department is also not an innocent bystander. They were aware the building was not safe or compliant, and their report confirmed this. Yet they did nothing to enforce compliance. It is even alleged they revoked the report in question.

The Occupational Health and Safety Act dictates that in such situations, criminal charges must laid against those who are liable. We salute those who have already taken the "courageous step" by laying charges with the police.

It is painful that three firefighters lost their lives in the inferno.

In a nutshell, there is no accident that has befell us. This horror movie was engineered, if not rehearsed by management. And the main actors have already been identified above.

It is also disappointing that management and executives have perennially and perpetually communicated conflicting messages.

It is imperative not to advance spin doctoring in incidents of this nature as the "culprits" attempt to appear innocent in the eyes of the public.

Let me relay my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I must indicate that like true soldiers, the firefighters fought a gallant fight in defence of the workers. May their souls rest in peace.

Karabo Jake Matlala, Pretoria