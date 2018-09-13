Without water firefighters were betrayed to die

"When we arrived I gave them all the equipment. One of them called me and said they were trapped and I told them to go to the roof," he said.

Zwane said a few moments later he heard a smashing sound of someone falling to the ground. "I couldn't see who it was because he was crushed."

Zwane said only when they searched Muedi's body and found his wallet, that is when they were able to identify him.

He said they were equipped but there was no water.

"The lack of water killed our brothers, we protect ourselves with water. Our government let us down," Zwane said.

Another firefighter Simphiwe Sibiya said the fire at the building was raging.

"We were on the 21st floor when I told my supervisor that we are going to get burnt. The flames were coming down." Sibiya said he was with Muedi and Moropana.

"I couldn't see Mdu, when I [eventually] saw him he was dead," Sibiya said.