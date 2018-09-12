Mashaba lays wreath at memorial to honour three firefighters who died in Joburg building blaze

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, public safety member of the mayoral committee Michael Sun, acting fire chief Arthur Mqwa and trade union federation leader Zwelinzima Vavi were among those who laid wreaths at the scene where three firefighters died a week ago.

Relatives of Simphiwe Morokana, Mduduzi Ndlovu and Khathutshelo Muedi were inconsolable as they were ushered closer to the Bank of Lisbon building where the three firefighters lost their lives.

The families were given red roses that they placed next to three crosses on the steps of the building.