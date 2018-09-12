South Africa

Mashaba lays wreath at memorial to honour three firefighters who died in Joburg building blaze

By Pertunia Mafokwane - 12 September 2018 - 11:45
The wreath laying ceremony of the three firefighters that died last week.
Image: City of Johannesburg Twitter

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, public safety member of the mayoral committee Michael Sun, acting fire chief Arthur Mqwa and trade union federation leader Zwelinzima Vavi were among those who laid wreaths at the scene where three firefighters died a week ago.

Relatives of Simphiwe Morokana, Mduduzi Ndlovu and Khathutshelo Muedi were inconsolable as they were ushered closer to the Bank of Lisbon building where the three firefighters lost their lives. 

The families were given red roses that they placed next to three crosses on the steps of the building.

Members of the Johannesburg Metro police and emergency services marched down Pixley Seme Street in honour of the three.

Firefighters in uniform each holding a single red rose made a guard of honour around three black crosses trimmed with purple ribbon in front of the building.

A small piece of silver and yellow foil in the middle was pinned down with rocks on the spot where one of the firefighters fell to his death on Wednesday last week.

Next to the guard of honour, members of the Johannesburg Emergency Services in uniform broke into song. 

Wreaths lay on the pavement in front of the 24-storey building that housed three government departments where the blaze broke out. 

