Hector Pieterson's sister slams generation X

As SA marks 42 years since the June 16 1976 Soweto uprising, those who took part in mass demonstrations have voiced concerns at the "carefree" attitude of today's youth.

In 1976, young people protested against the introduction of the Bantu Education Act, where Afrikaans was made the medium of instruction.

Activist Hector Pieterson was one of the first to be killed when police opened fire on protestors. His sister Antoinette Sithole believes there are many issues the youth of today could tackle.

"I don't understand what is going on with the youth. It seems as if they don't have any challenges as young people when there are so many issues," she said.

"Women and children are being raped and killed. They must take a stand to say we are sick and tired that our mothers are being killed. They must stand up and deal with issues."