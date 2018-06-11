Izinyoka not cool even if you like it hot in winter

Winter is upon us and the annual war between "mastandi" (landlord) and "bahiri" (tenants) over electricity usage is looming.

The landlords create this problem by packing in too many backyard rooms and shacks and never upgrading their power supply and meter boxes.

As usual, the greedy landlord will blame Eskom for power outages when they know full well they hired "izinyoka" to do the electrical jobs.

As much as we all want to keep warm during this time of the year, we have to use electricity properly or suffer the consequences of our recklessness.

Let us use it sparingly, and with care.

McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla,

Halfway House