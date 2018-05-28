Ex-izinyoka transforms trash into treasured art

They say one man's trash is another's treasure, but for one Johannesburg roadside artist, trash is an inspiration.

Thomas Bika, 58, who lost his left arm when he was electrocuted stealing copper cables 17 years ago, uses trash to make flower pots, photo frames and sculptures.

He is a reformed copper thief who started stealing cables in 1996 to make a quick buck. But, in 2001 all that changed when he went to Soweto at night with his friends to steal copper.

"While I was on the poles, cutting the cables, I felt a burning sensation on my hands and my sleeves caught fire and my wrist was burning. I jumped from the pole and fell on the ground that's all I remember.

"I woke up in Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital with a policeman at my bedside. It immediately hit me that I could have died" said Bika.

He was discharged two weeks later and went to court where he was given a suspended sentence because he was a first-time offender.

"I made a promise to myself to never steal copper again as I had been given a second chance to live my life" he said.