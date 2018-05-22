Let's support the businesses in townships

Small businesses are a key to unlocking the economy in townships, hence the Gauteng government has embarked in a "township revitalising economy" programme.

The programme seeks to support small businesses in black areas. That said, foreign nationals - particularly Pakistanis and Somalis - have taken over spaza shops in the townships. Not only that, they are also making a great success out of them. Postgraduate students doing business studies can write excellent thesis out of this.

However, all is not lost. There are emerging businesses owned by young people in the locations.

Their businesses are growing and thriving. They are also focusing on different sectors such as media, printing and clothing.

The challenge with us blacks is that we don't support each other. Businesses in our areas need our support. Otherwise they will die.

Thabile Mange,Johannesburg