Bulelani Balabala has big ideas for small businesses

Entrepreneurship is a huge phenomenon in Ekurhuleni, and one of its main drivers is Bulelani Balabala - an entrepreneur, public speaker, and founding executive of Township Entrepreneur Alliance (TEA).

TEA is a platform where aspiring entrepreneurs learn, engage, access skills and mentorship to start and operate a business in order to drive economic development in their areas. Over the past three years, about 4000 potential entrepreneurs have attended.

Inspired by overflowing creativity in the townships, Balabala, 30, the owner of his own branding enterprise called IAF Brands, established TEA, a Tembisa-based nonprofit organisation, three years ago to help small-time entrepreneurs realise their goals.

"I come from humble beginnings myself, I dropped out of high school after Grade 9, so as to speed up my schooling because there was no money at home for me to complete matric. I enrolled at an FET college with my Grade 9 pass," said Balabala, who was born at Mqantsa section in the township.

But even at college, he couldn't get bogged down in the course. He quit after N3 to pursue his burning desire to become a businessman.