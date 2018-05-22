Making payments on time will help keep SMEs alive

Cash flow makes or breaks a small business. If one does not have the cash to pay expenses and salaries, then one's business can't survive.

Simply put, no cash equals no business.

A small business, low on cash will make late payments to suppliers and employees and often miss tax payment deadlines, so incurring costly penalties. It can't pay what it doesn't have.

President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted the issue of late payments during his 2018 State of the Nation Address, pointing out that government should remove barriers to entry to small businesses.

He stated that: "It is clear that the failure of some government departments to pay suppliers within 30 days has a devastating impact on small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs).

This is something that I want to see addressed as I visit government departments, because the culture of late payment has gone on for far too long and has caused far too much damage, particularly to emerging black businesses."

In replies to DA parliamentary questions, government and state -owned enterprises (SOEs) admitted they owed their suppliers R7.7-billion in unpaid invoices as of December.