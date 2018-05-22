Officers ignore traffic chaos

On Friday at 10.45am, robots at the corner of Lilian Ngoyi and Madiba streets in Pretoria were out of order. These two streets are very busy as they are also used by taxis.

When I approached the robots, I was shocked to see three traffic officers standing on the pavement talking and laughing despite the chaos so close to them.

I asked them why they just standing there doing nothing instead of directing the traffic. They just looked at me and offered no response.

I told them it was their responsibility to ensure that when robots are out of order, they should step in and direct the traffic. The City of Tshwane pay them to do their job.

Pedestrians were also in danger of being knocked down by vehicles.