Did SAA receive secret R5bn bailout – DA demands to know

The DA says it will call for a full disclosure on the status of funding for South African Airways (SAA) given that a further bailout of R5-billion‚ its third cash injection in just one year‚ may have been sourced.

It said that National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane had informed the Standing Committee on Finance in Parliament that the amount needed by SAA would not come out of public funds but would be sourced from either lenders or private equity.

“The DA has repeatedly tried to get answers from the National Treasury and SAA about the cash position at the embattled airline. These enquiries have been repeatedly dismissed on the basis that the information is sensitive and would badly affect SAA’s ability to operate in a very competitive market.