Letters

Teen mothers are taking social grants for themselves

By Reader Letter - 29 March 2018 - 10:41
SASSA card: File Photo
Image: File Photo

Today we live in the era where many young mothers receive social grant money on behalf of their children but use it for their personal needs to buy weaves and beauty products.

The grant is supposed to helpimpoverished families to buy other necessities such as school uniforms, clothes and books for their children.

However, so many children are suffering in the care of their irresponsible parents, who only care about their own looks rather than the children's wellbeing.

In fact, social grants encourage laziness and dependency on the government. It also motivates teenage pregnancy where many teen mothers drop out of school and use grant money onalcohol and parties.

Winny Shokane

Diepsloot

How social grant recipients will have to pay to get their money

Sassa will no longer carry the cost of bank accounts of recipients – putting the burden of those costs onto grant recipients.
8 hours ago

