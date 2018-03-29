EFF to remain kingmaker but nothing suggests its votes will increase in 2019.

Will the EFF ascent or decline in the next elections? That's the question.

There is a school of thought that the EFF was formed out of anger. The reds were formed after Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu were axed from the ANC. While many thought Malema and Shivambu were thrown to the wilderness, they revived their political careers by forming the EFF.

In the last general elections, the EFF garnered 6% of votes and became the third most powerful political party in the country. It was a good performance, given that they didn't have enough time to campaign.