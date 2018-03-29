EFF to remain kingmaker but nothing suggests its votes will increase in 2019
Will the EFF ascent or decline in the next elections? That's the question.
There is a school of thought that the EFF was formed out of anger. The reds were formed after Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu were axed from the ANC. While many thought Malema and Shivambu were thrown to the wilderness, they revived their political careers by forming the EFF.
In the last general elections, the EFF garnered 6% of votes and became the third most powerful political party in the country. It was a good performance, given that they didn't have enough time to campaign.
The pertinent question is: will the EFF go beyond 6% or decline in the forthcoming elections? According to history, all the ANC breakaways perform well in their first elections and decline in the subsequent elections. Will the reds follow the same route?
The EFF has fashioned itself as a radical party, targeting the disgruntled youth. It has also made education fashionable. Its spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi holds a PhD. The party's deputy has a master's degree under his belt, while Malema is also reading for a master's degree.
Having said that, there is a view that the EFF will continue to be a kingmaker in the next elections, as they did in the last local elections. Simultaneously, there is nothing that suggests that the EFF will garner more votes in the forthcoming elections.
Thabile Mange, e-mail