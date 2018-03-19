Minister Bathabile Dlamini accused of lying under oath

Former Social Development minister Bathabile Dlamini has been accused of lying under oath when addressing an inquiry into her role in the social grants crisis.

This is according to Geoff Budlender SC, the legal representative of advocacy group Black Sash Trust.

The Constitutional Court last year ordered an inquiry to establish if Dlamini could be held personally liable for the litigation costs of the South African Social Security Agency's (Sassa) social grant crisis.

Budlender described Dlamini as "evasive" and "an embarrassing" witness who told untruths, refused to answer some questions when delivering evidence at the inquiry presided by retired judge Bernard Ngoepe at the offices of the Chief-Justice in Midrand.