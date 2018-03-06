The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has been asked to explain why it took so long to ask the Constitutional Court to extend its contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).

The contract Sassa currently has with CPS was declared invalid by the Constitutional Court‚ but it extended it to the end of March after the agency failed to find a new contractor.

In February‚ Sassa launched an application at the Constitutional Court‚ asking it to extend its contract with CPS.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng asked counsel for the agency‚ Nazeer Cassim SC‚ to explain why Sassa did not launch the application as soon as they realised there were problems.

"Why did you not immediately launch the application if you knew as early as December ... Why did you wait until February to approach this court? You could have come to court and say‚ 'I see danger coming our way‚'" Mogoeng charged.

Cassim said the agency was focusing on the tender process and "they genuinely believed they could get their house in order".