The national Treasury has recommended an investigation into the acting CEO of the SA Social Security Agency‚ Pearl Bhengu‚ for her role in “compromising” plans for a new grant payment system.

A report by the national Treasury‚ which was sent to Sassa in February but has not been made public‚ finds that Bhengu and executive regional manager Zodwa Mvulane dragged their feet in evaluating a proposal from the SA Post Office (Sapo) to take over the grants payment system.

According to the report‚ which Times Select has seen‚ the delay that was created by Bhengu and Mvulane‚ opened the door for them to appoint Rangewave Consulting last December – instead of just implementing the deadlines for Sapo to take over the payments.

Rangewave Consulting was appointed on a three-month contract‚ worth R11-million‚ to provide IT and technical advice to Sassa.

For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select