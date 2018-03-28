Sending mom who beat her son to jail is not the solution to the problem.

I find it naive and unthinkable that the SA Human Rights Commission (HRC) manager, Victor Mavhidula, says they will make sure the mother who beat her young son goes to jail.

People must not get me wrong, I am against any form of abuse, especially domestic. I have never seen the video clip, but that doesn't matter.

There are many ways of handling this case, I believe, but is sending the mother to jail a solution? Really?

Is Mavhidula going to take over the caring of the child, in everything, I mean everything?

Is he sure he is not damaging the relationship between mother and child? Was he not supposed to intervene in a positive way? I think the HRC should be helping the mother, an anger management course is one way.