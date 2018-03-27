Former Steinhoff CEO Marcus Jooste has once again declined an invitation to appear before four parliamentary committees to testify about developments in the group which led to the dramatic collapse in its share price.

The committees of finance‚ public accounts‚ public service and administration‚ and trade and industry will on Wednesday hold a second hearing on developments at Steinhoff. The chairpersons of the committees said in a statement that the committees would consider whether or not to issue a subpoena on Jooste for him to attend a future meeting in the light of his decision — conveyed through his attorney — not to attend the Wednesday hearing.

In a letter‚ Jooste’s attorney Callie Albertyn of De Klerk & Van Gend noted that Jooste did not believe he could “meaningfully” assist the committee because he resigned as CEO on December 6.