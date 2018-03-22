Black-on-black hatred paralyses us.

Even 366 years since the arrival of Jan van Riebeeck in South Africa, the same demons which tore black people apart are still firmly established.

Hatred between Africans in the forms of xenophobia and tribalism still paralyse our people for the whole world to see. The source of this black-on-black resentment, at least in Africa, is the worship of ancestors and its embedded nature through clan and tribal names.

Each clan has their own ancestors. This implies that Africans, unlike the English and Afrikaners, who both identify with Christianity, identify with numerous and different value systems.

This single value system of white Africans is what led to the colonialism, slavery, oppression and landlessness of black Africans. Shamelessly, this continues to this day; black people choose to loathe each other.