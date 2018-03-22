Black-on-black hatred paralyses us
Even 366 years since the arrival of Jan van Riebeeck in South Africa, the same demons which tore black people apart are still firmly established.
Hatred between Africans in the forms of xenophobia and tribalism still paralyse our people for the whole world to see. The source of this black-on-black resentment, at least in Africa, is the worship of ancestors and its embedded nature through clan and tribal names.
Each clan has their own ancestors. This implies that Africans, unlike the English and Afrikaners, who both identify with Christianity, identify with numerous and different value systems.
This single value system of white Africans is what led to the colonialism, slavery, oppression and landlessness of black Africans. Shamelessly, this continues to this day; black people choose to loathe each other.
In Cape Town, where the Khoi and San were nearly wiped off by chickenpox from Europe, Africans who all speak mostly Xhosa slaughter each other with guns and knives made in foreign lands. Dan Plato once said the victims of violent deaths are mostly black males stabbed in the heart area.
Black people can say whatever they want about whites, the fact remains it was Africans, even during slavery, who sold each other.
The world saw the SAPS with many black police shooting dead black miners. Newspapers were flooded with images of xenophobic attacks where in one a man stood on a fellow African ready to stab him to death. Some foreigners were burnt to death because they had the same black skin as their tormentors.
After 24 years, a black government has failed to re-engineer social systems set up during apartheid because of sabotage and corruption by black politicians. Thabo Mbeki, a man with first-hand knowledge of Europeans as well as skills for the development of Africa, was senselessly cast out like a mongrel by fellow Africans.
Ah Kings KD Moleko, by e-mail