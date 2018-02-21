Deal with Marikana

Marikana has been like an albatross around the neck of Cyril Ramaphosa for years.

The massacre of people at the hands of the police simply for demanding improved pay and better working conditions was unimaginable under a democratic order and the state supposedly on the side of the oppressed.

Thirty-four mine workers were mowed down on August 16 2012, when police opened fire on the strikers. Preceding that 10 other people linked to the strike, including security guards and police officers, were murdered.

It remains a blot on the history of a democratic South Africa that years later there has yet to be closure on many fronts about the events of and leading to that day.

Safe for the axing of a police commissioner who proved woefully out of her depth when Marikana happened, few others have owned up to their role in the sorry affair.

Ahead of the day Ramaphosa, who is today the president of the country, wrote to the then police minister in an e-mail seen by many, especially his political rivals, as putting pressure on the police to act against the strikers - eventually leading to the massacre.