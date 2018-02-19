A Marikana woman is living in fear after she was beaten and kicked by a man who lives in her street‚ allegedly for asking questions about R34-million for a community upliftment project that has vanished into thin air.

After Wilhelmina Phiri‚ 50‚ met municipal officials at the Bojanala District Municipality in Rustenburg this month to speak about the Marikana Agri-Hub project that was meant to have started last year‚ a young man in an ANC T-shirt approached her and asked her to stop asking questions about the project.

The project‚ which was meant to operate on 180ha provided by mining company Lonmin‚ would have created 100 jobs initially and at least double that in its second phase‚ according to the service provider.

For the full story‚ visit Times Select