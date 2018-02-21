Compensate Marikana victims with dignity‚ Fedusa demands

"We are also looking for a process… because some people were killed by the police and there were security guards and other workers that were killed before the Marikana incident happened when the police shot them. But I think all the victims of this particular incident must be given some sort of dignity because that is as open wound to all of us‚" George said.

"If you want to bring closure to the highest level of addressing this open wound right now‚ it's appropriate. But I think how you are going to do it and how you will bring the families together‚ that is another issue and I think we need to deal with that in a much sensitive manner‚" added George.

Meanwhile‚ the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union‚ who have been at the forefront of calling on government to be held accountable for the loss of life‚ declined to comment on Ramaphosa's vow.

"We can’t react to that because the matter has been between the lawyers that represent the communities and the families who were massacred. At this point in time‚ I think he did mention that government is negotiating with lawyers so let's respect that matter because we are not lawyers‚" said Amcu spokesperson Manzini Zungu.

On the afternoon of August 16‚ 2012‚ members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) killed 34 men at a Lonmin-owned platinum mine in the Marikana area in the North West province.

A large number of other men were also injured by SAPS gunfire on that afternoon. Between August 12 and 14‚ at least four miners‚ two police officers and two security guards died in the ensuing violence. At least 78 people were injured during the wildcat strike.

Ramaphosa was non-executive director at Lonmin at the time.