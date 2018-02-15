South Africa

Remembering Marikana‚ Amnesty International wants post-Zuma era to bring greater justice

By Staff Writer - 15 February 2018 - 07:18
Marikana massacre site. File Photo
Rights group Amnesty International has called on the new South African administration to demonstrate greater respect for justice.

“During Jacob Zuma’s presidency South Africa was blighted by serious human rights violations. His successor must do everything within his or her power to ensure that the state redresses this as a priority‚”said Shenilla Mohamed‚ executive director of Amnesty South Africa.

“Under Jacob Zuma’s leadership‚ we’ve seen a failure to ensure access to justice for victims of a range of human rights violations. For example‚ almost six years after 34 striking mineworkers in Marikana were killed by police‚ there has been no justice for victims or their families.”

Zuma announced his resignation on Wednesday during a televised address after the ANC decided to recall him. Mohamed said she hoped that was the end of an era.

“Intimidation of independent journalists exposing corruption and ‘state capture’ has also risen under Jacob Zuma’s presidency. Journalists who stood up for editorial integrity at the public broadcaster‚ South African Broadcasting Corporation‚ were also harassed and intimidated‚” she said in a statement.

“With a new president‚ the ANC-led government now has a golden opportunity to ensure that human rights violations‚ including those from the Zuma era‚ are tackled decisively and transparently.”

