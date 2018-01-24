Letters

Heed restrictions to make every drop of water count

By Reader Letter - 24 January 2018 - 11:31
Image: STOCK IMAGE

Water restrictions have been issued in their various levels. The reason for these restrictions is because water is becoming a scarce resource. This is a huge concern. We've seen restrictions in Cape Town, Free State, Vereeniging and Johannesburg; you may be next.

Let's heed the restrictions and use water with care. Sometimes people don't see the dangers because of ignorance but we just can't afford ignoring this one. Can you imagine life without water?

Let's teach our children as well to save water. They must learn from us as their elders. Each drop of water counts.

Godfrey Malibe

Acornhoek

Water restrictions still binding in Joburg

The City of Johannesburg says level 1 water restrictions in the city are still in place since being effected in March last year.
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

“Up, Up and Away” - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
Tributes pour in for jazz legend Bra Hugh Masekela
X