Heed restrictions to make every drop of water count
Water restrictions have been issued in their various levels. The reason for these restrictions is because water is becoming a scarce resource. This is a huge concern. We've seen restrictions in Cape Town, Free State, Vereeniging and Johannesburg; you may be next.
Let's heed the restrictions and use water with care. Sometimes people don't see the dangers because of ignorance but we just can't afford ignoring this one. Can you imagine life without water?
Let's teach our children as well to save water. They must learn from us as their elders. Each drop of water counts.
Godfrey Malibe
Acornhoek