SOWETAN | SA move on Gaza significant

The SA government was back at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague last week for its latest round of legal arguments to convince the court to order Israel to stop its deadly assault on Gaza.
SA is asking the court to impose additional measures, ultimately to stop the bombardment of the Gaza Strip following the Israel Defence Force’s (IDF) latest onslaught of the city of Rafah, the last refuge of the Palestinian people since the military assault began months ago.
“If Rafah falls, so too does Gaza,” the SA legal team has argued, stating that Israel’s declared aim of wiping Gaza from the map is about to be realised.
Thousands of people have died, many of them mothers and children.
Homes, schools and hospitals have been wiped out, in what the Israeli government has maintained is its defence against Hamas.
With some of the world’s most powerful nations backing it, including with arms, Israel has been relentless, despite the court’s order earlier this year that it does all possible to minimise civilian casualties.
It has remained defiant, claiming not only that its action is justifiable in the wake of the October 7 attack by Hamas, but that its war cannot be viewed as a genocide, as the SA government states.
However, the actions of the IDF, backed up by the utterances of its commanders, at the very least points to the Israeli government’s intention to wipe out the population of Gaza, even as they claim civilians are being used by Hamas as human shields.
Many have rightly questioned if SA’s latest legal application at the ICJ, even if accepted by the court, will likely have any impact, considering Israel’s defiance of previous rulings.
The reality is that regardless of what the court orders, Israel will not change its stance. Furthermore, the court does not have a mechanism with which to enforce its orders. But this does not make SA’s legal challenge meaningless.
SA's continued legal battle serves to place Gaza at the centre of the world’s attention at the most vulnerable time in the history of the Palestinian people.
It is compelling a global movement against human rights violations and exposes the hypocrisy of superpowers whose actions betray their stated values.
SOWETAN | SA move on Gaza significant
Image: Yves Herman
