Limpopo premier Mathabatha Chupu Stanley Mathabathe, Mopani district mayor Pule Shayi must account to their constituency in the Greater Letaba local municipality why the Sefofotse-Ditshosini Bulk Project was halted.
The main contractor is nowhere to be found, even though he is known to be a nephew of a top politician.
Concurrently, the bulk water project had a reticulation project for communal water with communal pipes but no water since R60m was approved for the project by the Mopani district municipality. There is no feedback nor accountability either by the premier or mayor Shayi.
Moreover, another reticulation water project same year in the nearby village of Bellevue, has no had water since 2019. We're told the office of the public protector, led by Busisiwe Mokhwebane at the time, and the former auditor-general Kimi Makwetu (now late), were in possession of the letter of complaint by the community.
I'm quite sure the office of the President has also received this complaint. Please help us with this investigation because the ministerial team led by water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu drive past the place with the same premier Mathabathe as they travel to Giyani via the R81.
M Selopyane, Limpopo
READER LETTER | R60m gone and still not water
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Antonio Muchave
