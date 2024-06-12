The rumour mill has it that Moroka Swallows is on sale, with some bids being considered though no official word has come out of the club. Where there is smoke, there is fire, I say.
For some of us in the Birds' nest, this will be a relief of gigantic proportions on condition that the future owners of this club:
- Do not relocate it from its current base;
- Recognise that Swallows fans are human beings with brains, unlike what current chair David Mogashoa may think;
- Will respect all the club stakeholders alike and recognise that they can add value, from the supporters to former players (the latter are perceived as “beggars” by Mogashoa); and
- Will be ambitious enough to take this historical club to greater heights, something the current owner failed to do.
Oh, how we wish that one day this sleeping giant of football shall be propelled into the game's highest echelons and take its rightful place under the sun.
Thobinceba Thulani Mayekiso, Vaal
READER LETTER | Swallows sale could change club's fortunes
