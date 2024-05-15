MSINGATHI SIPUKA | Political parties need policy changes to escape stagnation of economy

The main problem SA faces today is one that is almost 40 years old. The crises of a middle-income trap. Until we confront that crisis not much else is going to move.
For simple definitional purposes, we consider a middle-income trap as a situation where a country transitions from low-income to middle-income status (using the GDP per capita measure) but fails, over a long period of time, to transition from middle-income to high-income level.
The initial transition from low-income to middle income is often driven by extractives industries in mineral rich nations and a catch-up manufacturing strategy. Overtime these strategic economic activities lose steam and the country is no longer able to premise its future growth on the old configuration. The issue is not necessarily about growth of the standard measure GDP per capita, but more about the country's inability to reorient its growth model beyond what took it to reach middle income level. In a way, resembling an inability to shift the economy into a higher gear.
This necessitates the country to find new sources of growth. Unless it is able to do this, it finds itself stuck between less developed countries who have the inherent advantages associated with this category, such as low wages, and more developed countries who have much greater and more complex industrial capacities on the other. On both sides of the divide it cannot compete. Significantly limiting its prospects for growth. This is where we find ourselves.
This is not a uniquely South African problem. For example, World Bank data indicates that in 1960 there were 101 middle income countries and by 2008 only 13 had made the transitioned to high income. Signifying that this transition is not an easy one.
If one considers SA's economic history over the 20th century through this lens, it is clear that the country achieved its middle income status through a similar configuration as outlined above, namely at the back of the minerals, energy and manufacturing nexus.
The mining sector was crucial in attracting the necessary capital that drove the first real growth spurt, it also facilitated the growth of manufacturing aided by the two world wars and strong industrial policy facilitated by isolation. Average annual growth recorded for GDP and manufacturing value added (MVA) had reached their highest levels between the years 1960 to 1965, with average GDP for the period at 6.3% while MVA for the period averaged 9.9 percent.
Both these indicators started to show signs of slowdown in the period after 1965, with GDP averaging 5.2% and MVA averaging 7.5% for the period 1965 to 1970. During the period 1970 to 1975 growth had further declined to 3.7 while MVA had further declined to 5.3%.
By the close of the 1970s the high growth rates of the 1960s had almost halved with growth between 1975 to 1981 averaging 3.5% and MVA during the same period at 5.6%. Both the GDP and MVA growth rates for the period 1975 to 1981 were the lowest average growth rates for both these indicators for any five-year period since the First World War.
The past 30 years of democratic governance have seen years of marginal deviations from this established long-term trend, roughly 2004 -2007, but this hardly represents any significant change in the contextual narrative.
The point is to empirically demonstrate that SA's contemporary problems have a historical genesis. More crucially, it is for us to understand the reasons why we and others in our situation find ourselves in this equilibrium of economic stagnation.
In a discussion on some of the reasons why countries get caught up in this middle-income trap, Tregena and Andreoni, identify premature de-industrialisation as a lead contributor. By this they refer to a situation where countries start to de-industrialise before they have fully accrued the benefits of the manufacturing sector as a driver of development. They argue that this is aided by a weak institutional configuration to support increased value addition and industrial upgrading.
Overall, this slows down the pace of growth and more importantly the required structural transformation. Importantly, they include the inability to upgrade technologically as a key challenge of countries caught in the middle-income trap.
This summary depicts the challenge of SA's growth problem.
Premature deindustrialisation and an inability to reverse this trend, failure to go beyond catchup manufacturing and move up the ladder of industrial complexity and low levels of technological upgrading.
The 40/50 years of SA's economic stagnation has seen a very different trajectory for the Asian continent. It is not an exaggeration to say this period belongs to Asia in terms of development, seeing a significant number of countries in the region move from low-income to middle-income.
Therefore, the region has invested quite significantly in understanding how to avoid the middle-income trap for its now middle-income economies.
MSINGATHI SIPUKA | Political parties need policy changes to escape stagnation of economy
Being innovative can help country to move forward and grow
Image: ROBERT TSHABALALA
With just roughly two weeks before the country heads to the polls for its seventh democratic election, listening to the debates among the political parties one is not quite sure of the platform the election is contested under.
What are the dominant national questions the country is confronting at this moment, constituting what is considered here as the platform of the election?
What is clear is that there is a divergence between the formal party manifestos and their day-to-day rhetoric. While various themes may be raised in the formal manifestos, the public discourse is largely flooded by a limited number of issues. It is those issues dominating the public discourse rather than the formal manifestos that define the platform on which these elections are contested.
To this end, there are five broad categories of issues that seem to be leading questions for the nation through these elections: jobs, electricity, migration policy, corruption and removing the ANC from power.
As important as these are, they do not necessarily constitute the core problem/s that SA faces. Appreciating that they may be important in their own right.
POGISO MODISE | Urgent action needed to fight off global warming
The main problem SA faces today is one that is almost 40 years old. The crises of a middle-income trap. Until we confront that crisis not much else is going to move.
For simple definitional purposes, we consider a middle-income trap as a situation where a country transitions from low-income to middle-income status (using the GDP per capita measure) but fails, over a long period of time, to transition from middle-income to high-income level.
The initial transition from low-income to middle income is often driven by extractives industries in mineral rich nations and a catch-up manufacturing strategy. Overtime these strategic economic activities lose steam and the country is no longer able to premise its future growth on the old configuration. The issue is not necessarily about growth of the standard measure GDP per capita, but more about the country's inability to reorient its growth model beyond what took it to reach middle income level. In a way, resembling an inability to shift the economy into a higher gear.
This necessitates the country to find new sources of growth. Unless it is able to do this, it finds itself stuck between less developed countries who have the inherent advantages associated with this category, such as low wages, and more developed countries who have much greater and more complex industrial capacities on the other. On both sides of the divide it cannot compete. Significantly limiting its prospects for growth. This is where we find ourselves.
This is not a uniquely South African problem. For example, World Bank data indicates that in 1960 there were 101 middle income countries and by 2008 only 13 had made the transitioned to high income. Signifying that this transition is not an easy one.
If one considers SA's economic history over the 20th century through this lens, it is clear that the country achieved its middle income status through a similar configuration as outlined above, namely at the back of the minerals, energy and manufacturing nexus.
The mining sector was crucial in attracting the necessary capital that drove the first real growth spurt, it also facilitated the growth of manufacturing aided by the two world wars and strong industrial policy facilitated by isolation. Average annual growth recorded for GDP and manufacturing value added (MVA) had reached their highest levels between the years 1960 to 1965, with average GDP for the period at 6.3% while MVA for the period averaged 9.9 percent.
Both these indicators started to show signs of slowdown in the period after 1965, with GDP averaging 5.2% and MVA averaging 7.5% for the period 1965 to 1970. During the period 1970 to 1975 growth had further declined to 3.7 while MVA had further declined to 5.3%.
By the close of the 1970s the high growth rates of the 1960s had almost halved with growth between 1975 to 1981 averaging 3.5% and MVA during the same period at 5.6%. Both the GDP and MVA growth rates for the period 1975 to 1981 were the lowest average growth rates for both these indicators for any five-year period since the First World War.
The past 30 years of democratic governance have seen years of marginal deviations from this established long-term trend, roughly 2004 -2007, but this hardly represents any significant change in the contextual narrative.
The point is to empirically demonstrate that SA's contemporary problems have a historical genesis. More crucially, it is for us to understand the reasons why we and others in our situation find ourselves in this equilibrium of economic stagnation.
In a discussion on some of the reasons why countries get caught up in this middle-income trap, Tregena and Andreoni, identify premature de-industrialisation as a lead contributor. By this they refer to a situation where countries start to de-industrialise before they have fully accrued the benefits of the manufacturing sector as a driver of development. They argue that this is aided by a weak institutional configuration to support increased value addition and industrial upgrading.
Overall, this slows down the pace of growth and more importantly the required structural transformation. Importantly, they include the inability to upgrade technologically as a key challenge of countries caught in the middle-income trap.
This summary depicts the challenge of SA's growth problem.
Premature deindustrialisation and an inability to reverse this trend, failure to go beyond catchup manufacturing and move up the ladder of industrial complexity and low levels of technological upgrading.
The 40/50 years of SA's economic stagnation has seen a very different trajectory for the Asian continent. It is not an exaggeration to say this period belongs to Asia in terms of development, seeing a significant number of countries in the region move from low-income to middle-income.
Therefore, the region has invested quite significantly in understanding how to avoid the middle-income trap for its now middle-income economies.
SMANGALISO MKHATSHWA | Coalition can work in SA if leaders are disciplined and put the citizens first
In this regard, the Asian Development Bank undertook a study focusing on strategies to avoid the trap. Its focus was on Latin America, because the region possesses the most countries caught in this trap. Two findings are quite instructive. The first is that the shift from active industrial policy to market-led growth models contributed to the region's de-industrialisation. Thus, reaffirming the role of the state and policy in averting the trap.
The second, addresses what those policies should prioritise. The answers are to be found across two areas, innovation and orientating almost every facet of policy to support industrial upgrading and building of industrial capabilities.
This includes but is not limited to monetary and fiscal policy, social policy in areas such as education, etc. As they sum it up, it's a case of innovate or perish. In our situation, and in the context of our elections, the real national debate and thus the platform of these elections should be about moving from this established equilibrium defined above.
This constitutes a discussion about the bold policy changes in economic management that must be initiated to shift the economy into a new phase of growth.
The limitation of the current discussion among our political parties, when they attempt to touch on these issues it is only from the perspective of the social and economic consequences of the middle-income trap. For example, unemployment, growing poverty and limited fiscal space to advance social policy. Not the economic stagnation we have been confronting for almost half a century.
We are now two weeks away from the election and the prospect of the national conversation shifting gear to tackle this crucial discussion is unlikely. So, we must accept that, at least for now, we are stuck on the corruption, migration, electricity, removing the ANC from power and jobs discussions.
Our only hope is that those who emerge victorious will take heed of the voices propagating the middle-income trap narrative and the 7th administration will understand that they are playing in a game where many nations compete.
We do not occupy a special place among the nation's of the world where things will happen for us because we are Mandela's children. It requires competent statecraft, appropriate diagnostic ability to understand our real problems and lastly sound economic management ability.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos