YERSHEN PILLAY | Nurture boy child into a real and empathic man
Image: 123RF
Dipak Rana Magar once said, “If anyone tries to pick up something using their hand, they need at least two fingers supporting each other." Likewise, if we want to end violence against girls, women and other boys, both males and females from the community should support each other. We (boys) are the other complementary finger.”
Society erroneously assumes that the boy child somehow does not need to be nurtured to manhood, so society is set up to neglect the boy child and does not embrace the right avenues to nurture him. By this neglect, we are creating limitations for the holistic development of the boy and are building a society where boys grow up to become challenged men, and by this, we are creating a dysfunctional society.
As we navigate the spaces boys live, we should examine the extent to which boys and girls are exposed to risks and identify their vulnerabilities, taking into account their economic, social, physical, and environmental circumstances.
Provide them with guidance, exposure, awareness, social mobilisation and other pertinent activities.
The Primestars initiative, What About The Boys, is shaping the future of individual boys and contributing to developing a generation of empowered men who can lead, inspire and positively impact the world. Let's commit to providing our boys with the resources they need to succeed, ensuring they grow into the confident, capable men they will become.
Millions of lives are impacted by gender-based violence (GBV) annually, which is still a widespread problem worldwide. It is imperative to tackle cultural norms and preconceptions that sustain violence in order to eradicate the underlying cause of this issue.
Boys are more prone to internalising negative cultural norms and behaviours that support gender inequity from an early age. Schools may be crucial in ending this pattern by helping males develop empathy and imparting the values of respect, decency and inclusivity. Through the teaching of life skills, schools play an essential role in transforming young boys into gentlemen who oppose GBV.
One in three women worldwide have been the victim of physical or sexual abuse at some point in their lives. Much of sub-Saharan Africa is plagued by intimate partner violence, with 36% of women reporting having experienced it.
It is for this reason that Chemical Industry Education & Training Authority (CHIETA), in partnership with Primestars, are implementing the What About The Boys programme. This programme aims to shape young minds foundationally with conflict resolution, communication, decision-making, problem-solving and violence prevention skills that will make them well-grounded citizens and agents of change.
Life skills education equips children with soft skills like communication, empathy, respect, critical thinking, decision-making and dispute resolution. It promotes gender sensitivity and values gender differences from an early age. By teaching boys to respect the autonomy and dignity of every human being, they can reject violence as a form of expression and foster a generation that values the autonomy and dignity of all.
Empowering young men is the first step towards achieving gender equality as they can develop compassionate leaders who question social conventions, encourage emotional intelligence and stand up for their rights. Together, we can build a society where people of all genders can prosper and influence a just future.
In the long-term, it will be beneficial to invest in producing outstanding men, particularly when it comes to the freedom and safety of women and girls living in communities.
* Pillay is the CEO of CHIETA, a statutory body which facilitates skills development in SA's chemical industries sector
