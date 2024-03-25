SOWETAN | Allow law to take its course

As investigations over allegations of bribery against her gained traction last week, National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula launched a court bid to stop police from arresting her on corruption charges.
In a bizarre move, Mapisa-Nqakula, who insists that she is innocent and there is “no case” against her, also demanded that the authorities be forced to give her lawyers all evidence they have against her.
Mapisa-Nqakula, who heads of one of the three arms of the state, is accused of soliciting a bribe of more than R2.3m from contractors while she was defence minister. So serious are the allegations against her that her home was raided by the Independent Directorate of the National Prosecuting Authority together with police last week.
As calls for her to step down from her role swirled, the speaker took two concerning actions which ought to have us all concerned. These are the court action and announcing her decision to take special leave from office.
Both her actions appear on the face of it to be about hiding from accountability. Firstly, Mapisa-Nqakula’s special leave was announced by herself without stating for how long this would be and what the conditions of this are.
Understandably, opposition parties have latched onto this, pointing to potential irregularity as the National Assembly did not sit to approve such a leave. As a result, a motion of no confidence is being mooted against her.
Secondly, her court bid raises a lot of questions including why the head of an important institution like the National Assembly and senior politician would seek to block another arm of the state from doing what it’s meant to do. This move appears to undermine the principle of rule of law and its equally application to all fairly without fear or favour. In fact, it smacks of arrogance and entitlement.
It is not our place to say whether Mapisa-Nqakula is guilty or not of the accusations she faces, but we would like to urge her like all citizens to allow the law to take its course and not put her interests ahead of the interest of justice. While she is allowed to exercise all her rights like the rest of us, that exercise of her right must not be at the expense of justice.
The sooner the case is brought before a judge, the better, so she can have her day in court to prove her innocence as she protests.
SOWETAN | Allow law to take its course
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu
