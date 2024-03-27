FUZILE JWARA | Intra-Africa travel needs intended policies to make it affordable

In October 2023, I was fortunate to be selected to represent the University of Johannesburg at the Africa Tourism Leadership Forum in Gaborone, Botswana. This experience has prompted me to reflect on the future of tourism and travel in Africa.
The forum is a Pan-African dialogue platform that consists of stakeholders in travel, tourism, hospitality and aviation sectors. In this space, ideas and strategies focus on promoting intra-Africa travel and the growth of tourism as a major pillar of the economy. In simpler terms, the forum is a network of multiple actors and entities across various sectors promoting the realisation of “Destination Africa” as a viable brand.
The main mandate of the forum focuses on Africans travelling within Africa. In addition, the approach centres on making intra-Africa travel feasible for Africans. One of the issues brought forward is the affordability of tourism and how African people can boost local economies through travel.
This has significant economic contributions and also cultural exchanges. It is also about creating a sense of “One Africa”. However, this is not just about exploring Africa but also emphasises intra-Africa trade.
Subsequently, the forum stresses the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The objectives of the AfCFTA are mainly the creation of a singular continental liberalised market for goods and services. Secondly, the free movement of people across the continent to boost trade and economic activity.
In retrospect, the vision of Africa Tourism Partners (ATP) extends to policy analysis, research and implementation. Herein comes the critique of what I learnt at the forum. Firstly, it is the lack of exposure and visibility of the forum. Frankly, it is inconceivable that a forum with such a platform has little to no engagement with the general public.
Additionally, one has to critically examine representation of the public in such spaces. In this sense, it is fair to question the approach of the ATP. Whose voices are represented in the forum and how do the voices of young people across the continent find their way to the forum?
It would be beneficial to the forum to have more young voices audible in spaces discussing the tourism supply chain. Many young voices could benefit from being allowed within the forum and making meaningful networks.
FUZILE JWARA | Intra-Africa travel needs intended policies to make it affordable
Image: Gallo images
In October 2023, I was fortunate to be selected to represent the University of Johannesburg at the Africa Tourism Leadership Forum in Gaborone, Botswana. This experience has prompted me to reflect on the future of tourism and travel in Africa.
The forum is a Pan-African dialogue platform that consists of stakeholders in travel, tourism, hospitality and aviation sectors. In this space, ideas and strategies focus on promoting intra-Africa travel and the growth of tourism as a major pillar of the economy. In simpler terms, the forum is a network of multiple actors and entities across various sectors promoting the realisation of “Destination Africa” as a viable brand.
The main mandate of the forum focuses on Africans travelling within Africa. In addition, the approach centres on making intra-Africa travel feasible for Africans. One of the issues brought forward is the affordability of tourism and how African people can boost local economies through travel.
This has significant economic contributions and also cultural exchanges. It is also about creating a sense of “One Africa”. However, this is not just about exploring Africa but also emphasises intra-Africa trade.
Subsequently, the forum stresses the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The objectives of the AfCFTA are mainly the creation of a singular continental liberalised market for goods and services. Secondly, the free movement of people across the continent to boost trade and economic activity.
In retrospect, the vision of Africa Tourism Partners (ATP) extends to policy analysis, research and implementation. Herein comes the critique of what I learnt at the forum. Firstly, it is the lack of exposure and visibility of the forum. Frankly, it is inconceivable that a forum with such a platform has little to no engagement with the general public.
Additionally, one has to critically examine representation of the public in such spaces. In this sense, it is fair to question the approach of the ATP. Whose voices are represented in the forum and how do the voices of young people across the continent find their way to the forum?
It would be beneficial to the forum to have more young voices audible in spaces discussing the tourism supply chain. Many young voices could benefit from being allowed within the forum and making meaningful networks.
EZEKIEL KEKANA AND SOPHIE SMIT | Manifestos, funding sources should guide your vote
From a sociological perspective, this speaks to Lefebvre’s production of space theory, where space has social, political and economic implications. As such, there are power relations that determine access to the forum. For example, any young person such as myself had to represent an institution to access the forum.
Nonetheless, the existence of the forum cannot be dismissed as insignificant as it raises important points for the realisation of a singular continental trade market and the free movement of people within Africa. Theoretically, this is a great step forward for the continent.
Personally, I feel that there is an oversaturation of focus in air travel when road travel is the most popular mode of movement within the African continent. Our policy approaches need to be contextual and evidence-based.
It is pointless to implement policy framework that marginalises the everyday person particularly the youth in tourism. From a critical standpoint, the forum needs to be inclusive of young people. Policy implementation needs to resonate with ordinary people across the continent.
Jwara is MA in sociology candidate at the University of Johannesburg.
MMUSI MAIMANE | Localised policing can help curb rampant crime in SA
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Vinicius shows how dehumanising racism is
READER LETTER | Haitians destroying their own country
MASILO LEPURU | Haiti evokes memories of the brave struggle of Pan-Africanism,
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos