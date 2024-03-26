It is important for voters to know how a party, or an independent candidate will tackle different issues such as unemployment, crime, a stagnant economy, rising food prices, low levels of service delivery and rampant xenophobia in order to ensure that the right to vote is fully given effect to.
Additionally, political funding is often a vital but ignored element when deciding who to vote for. It is important to know where political parties and independents obtain their funding as donors often play a subtle but influential role in dictating the agenda and vision of certain parties and candidates.
Civil society organisation, My Vote Counts, has a monitoring tracker which provides financial details and the names of funders who donate to parties (independent candidates are excluded for now).
The tracker, which is updated quarterly, details the amount of money parties receive from donors, whether in cash or in kind. Almost 30 years after our first democratic election, voters cannot keep relying on the promises made at the dawn of democracy but should use all of the information that is available to them in order to make informed decisions.
With the IEC having confirmed that the voter’s roll has reached a record high of more than 27-million voters, it is up to every single individual to vote in such a manner that the elected government is truly representative of the needs of every South African.
The IEC has opened a window for organisations who want to become election observers to oversee the processes which take place before, during and after the election, including the counting process.
Like political party agents, an observer’s duty is to guard threats to credibility.
- Kekana and Smit are researchers at Helen Suzman Foundation.
EZEKIEL KEKANA AND SOPHIE SMIT | Manifestos, funding sources should guide your vote
Image: Freddy Mavunda
