You can't cause so much anarchy in your country, as the Haitians have been doing for so long, and blame outsiders. We as Africans have pointed an accusing finger to Americans and Europeans for our failures for a long time.
Now, even in the diaspora, as is the case with Haiti, an island nation in the Caribbean Sea, the blame game for our failures remains the same.
When are we going to take a stand as Africans, and self-introspect on our shortcomings and stop blaming the former colonisers? How about starting to develop ourselves like Asians, who have long put their colonial past to rest?
N Skosana, by email
READER LETTER | Haitians destroying their own country
Image: Ralph Tedy Erol
