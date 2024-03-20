The actions of Duma, whatever his grievances with Buthelezi’s conduct, are reflective of someone who is very irresponsible with power.
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Duma is a reflection of reckless leadership, abuse of power
ANC wrong for failing to condemn ill behaviour by one of its senior leaders
Image: Darren Stewart
A few days ago, the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government held the 110th anniversary commemoration event of Zulu King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo in KwaCeza, outside Ulundi.
The event, which was attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, was marred by tensions and degenerated into a spectacle when the MEC of economic development and provincial chairperson of the ANC, Siboniso Duma, stood up and grabbed the microphone from Zulu nation Prime Minister, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, who is also the IFP mayor of the Zululand District Municipality.
As Buthelezi was introducing the Zulu King, Duma grabbed the microphone from him, accusing him of attempting to settle political scores using a platform of the provincial government. In response, Zulu regiments, known as Amabutho, heckled Duma.
At the end of the event, several people were physically attacked. Reports indicate that the attacks were launched on ANC members by Amabutho in retaliation to Duma’s treatment of Buthelezi. But according to the IFP, members of the ANC were the instigators.
On social media, a lot of ANC members applauded Duma and hailed him as a hero, contending that his actions were justified as Buthelezi was seeking to undermine the ANC leadership at the event.
The ANC national leadership has since called for a meeting with the IFP, to de-escalate tensions in KZN.
Ramaphosa has expressed concern that the incident could set parameters for renewed political violence in the province, compromising the upcoming general election and generally undermining the spirit of democracy.
And indeed, the history of political violence in KZN, between the ANC and IFP, makes this a very real and scary possibility. And as it happened with violence in the 1980s and 1990s, such violence is unlikely to remain confined within the borders of KZN.
It has the potential to spill into other regions, more so Gauteng, where tensions between the two parties have historically ignited into widespread violence and brutality.
The actions of Duma, whatever his grievances with Buthelezi’s conduct, are reflective of someone who is very irresponsible with power.
His failure to employ emotional intelligence in a situation that could have been resolved with a meeting after the event, led to scores of men and women being engaged in violent actions and set parameters for very serious tensions at a time when there are already threats of violence emanating from concerns that the uMkhonto weSizwe Party might not be on the ballot owing to a legal battle with the ANC over the party’s name.
The MK is the disbanded military wing of the ANC. It is very reckless for a provincial leader to fail to reflect on these complex dynamics. But equally concerning is when members of the ANC, who should hold him accountable for the infantile and reckless behaviour, applaud his actions, giving him carte blanche to continue with them.
Politicians must not be given permission to be reckless with the lives of people and to abuse their power at the expense of our democracy.
It has the real potential of setting parameters for violence, especially in such a highly polarised political climate as we head towards elections. ANC members must not applaud wrong behaviour just because it’s being done by one of their own.
And indeed, it is wrong behaviour for a provincial leader to handle discontent so poorly. Leaders don’t deepen tensions and conflict, they resolve them.
Leaders are also visionary and have an appreciation of how their actions can have an impact on the course of history. Anyone who lacks this kind of discernment is unworthy of the title of a leader.
