READER LETTER | No party can stay in power for ever, so kick ANC out

Under the direction of the ANC and its core policy of comrade/cadre deployment which under the direction of el Presidente Ramaphoria has been vigorously defended, is something all potential voters must look at critically before we cast our votes next year.
Cadre deployment is a policy which sees that strict and loyal followers of the ANC are placed in every key position of power, controlling each and every lever of power in SA. Competence, skill, experience and honesty are not part of the equation. These attributes are not a requirement to serve the country; the party yes, but SA: No.
Loyalty to the party is above everything else. South Africans are a strange lot. We have all lived through more than two full decades of declining income, falling standards of living, and massive increases in unemployment.
If this is not bad enough, our entire electricity setup/Eskom is a catastrophe and really beyond fixing. The ANC has seen to it that exorbitantly paid cadres fill every office and boardroom and have left not a cent for such trivial things like training people, repairing water pipes, and maintaining roads, railways, and all other infrastructure.
In fact, maintenance and the upkeepof the country has been neglected for the entire three decades of ANC hegemony on the running of SA. Only the Western Cape and a few municipalities have had the brains to dethrone the ANC from perpetual office. While not perfect, the DA has managed to make Cape Town a real world-class city, while Johannesburg has become another failed African city and is fast becoming just a slum city.
A democracy is only the real deal if there is the natural ebb and flow of political power back and forth and sideways. No party can stay in power forever because it then thinks exactly as the ANC, that it is their God-given right to govern in perpetuity. Sort of like the ANC says, until the return of Jesus.
South Africans have the opportunity to kick the corrupt and highly incompetent ANC out of power. Others with the skill and proven ability to manage must be brought to the fore. Just look at places, towns, cities and provinces in SA which work and those which definitely don’t. It’s a no-brainer.
South Africans will only have ourselves to blame for a failed state, for us and even more so for our children, if we elect another ANC government.
Dr Peter C Baker, Parktown North
READER LETTER | No party can stay in power for ever, so kick ANC out
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
