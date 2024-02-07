In a rapid-changing world, there are moments where one feels like an alien on a foreign planet. The world is fast becoming unrecognisable: fake news is replacing reality; truth is becoming an outdated commodity; honesty is becoming unaffordable; empathy is a foreign concept; loyalty is a rare quality; patience and tolerance are in scarce supply; human decency is optional; morality is negotiable.
The world in which these values were standard equipment and served as road signs on your journey, made life simple and easy. In today’s world, you need a compass, radar and a seventh sense to navigate your way through a normal day.
It speaks for itself that the deterioration of these values has had a destabilising effect on the way in which national governments and world governing bodies govern the nations of the world. Peace and security are under threat – rogue leaders thrive in such uncertain conditions. Democracies across the globe are sensing this and express their concern.
In the US serious cracks are appearing in the structures of democracy. A demagogue and outright liar with a string of court cases against him and openly flirting with dictatorship is a serious contender for the highest office in the land. Democracies shudder and dictators around the world rejoice. If ever leadership anchored in truth, fairness, basic human decency, freedom, democracy and the rule of law was in high demand, it is now. It is late in the day, but not too late for world leaders to get their act together.
Dawie Jacobs, Waterkloof Marina, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Leadership with integrity is in short supply worldwide.
Image: Anton Scholtz
